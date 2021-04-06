Menu
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

90,006 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL600 CONVERTIBLE, V12, GLASS ROOF, POWER SEATS

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL600 CONVERTIBLE, V12, GLASS ROOF, POWER SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6880734
  • Stock #: PC6779
  • VIN: WDBFA76F4WF161418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6779
  • Mileage 90,006 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 MERCEDES-BENZ SL600 | COVERTIBLE | V12 389HP | ADAPTIVE DAMPING | MUTLI-CONTOUR SEATS | GLASS ROOF | XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | POWER WINDOWS | MEMORY SEATS |







Nowadays it is hard to find any cars with V12 engines. This Mercedes-Benz SL600 is probably one of the icons of the late 90s. The big V12 engine in combination with the convertible set-up is truly something unique. The 12-Cylinder engine from factory had 390 Horsepower output at 420 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled with with an automatic gearbox. Even to begin with you couldn't find a lot of SL600s on the road, now they are even rarer. This SL600 is a convertible. To used the automatic soft-top you will need to remove the hard-top and then with a push of a button you will be able to put on the soft top roof.







This model comes in Brilliant Silver Metallic colour and Exclusive Black Leather Interior. This model also came with the AMG Front bumper, Side skirts and Rear apron. The car has the late 90's design with more aggressive and straight lines. The interior lake any Mercedes was keeping itself at the highest level with high quality leather, electronic multi-contour seats, power windows, powered memory seats and more. You will also get beautiful wood trim on center console as well as the steering wheel. The adaptive damping and Mercedes Electric Stability control also ensured a more comfortable and safer driving conditions for you.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Cassette
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Wood
Trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Remote CD changer location: cargo area
Remote CD changer: 6 disc
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Passenger seat power adjustments
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Convertible roof: hard top
Wheel diameter: 16 inch
RAIN SENSING
Antenna type: power
Window defogger: rear
Roof-mounted lights
Passenger Seat
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Phone: cellular phone
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

