1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

1998 MERCEDES-BENZ SL600 | COVERTIBLE | V12 389HP | ADAPTIVE DAMPING | MUTLI-CONTOUR SEATS | GLASS ROOF | XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | POWER WINDOWS | MEMORY SEATS |
Nowadays it is hard to find any cars with V12 engines. This Mercedes-Benz SL600 is probably one of the icons of the late 90s. The big V12 engine in combination with the convertible set-up is truly something unique. The 12-Cylinder engine from factory had 390 Horsepower output at 420 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled with with an automatic gearbox. Even to begin with you couldn't find a lot of SL600s on the road, now they are even rarer. This SL600 is a convertible. To used the automatic soft-top you will need to remove the hard-top and then with a push of a button you will be able to put on the soft top roof.
This model comes in Brilliant Silver Metallic colour and Exclusive Black Leather Interior. This model also came with the AMG Front bumper, Side skirts and Rear apron. The car has the late 90's design with more aggressive and straight lines. The interior lake any Mercedes was keeping itself at the highest level with high quality leather, electronic multi-contour seats, power windows, powered memory seats and more. You will also get beautiful wood trim on center console as well as the steering wheel. The adaptive damping and Mercedes Electric Stability control also ensured a more comfortable and safer driving conditions for you.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
