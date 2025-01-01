Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDBKK47F9WF043423, PRICED TO SELL!  2.3L SUPERCHARGED,  POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, Dual Climate Ctrl., Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side  Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK230|PWR TOP|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12931715

1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK230|PWR TOP|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1756934299313
  2. 1756934299821
  3. 1756934300286
  4. 1756934300723
  5. 1756934301233
  6. 1756934301667
  7. 1756934302070
  8. 1756934302579
  9. 1756934302982
  10. 1756934303370
  11. 1756934303835
  12. 1756934304301
  13. 1756934304745
  14. 1756934305154
  15. 1756934305606
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBKK47F9WF043423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDBKK47F9WF043423, PRICED TO SELL!  2.3L SUPERCHARGED,  POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, Dual Climate Ctrl., Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side  Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Powertrain

Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK230|PWR TOP|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK230|PWR TOP|LEATHER|ALLOYS 68,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|6 SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|6 SEATS 194,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Cadillac DTS NAVI | REARCAM | CHROME WHEELS | VENT. SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Cadillac DTS NAVI | REARCAM | CHROME WHEELS | VENT. SEATS 121,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK