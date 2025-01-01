$11,900+ taxes & licensing
1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK230|PWR TOP|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDBKK47F9WF043423, PRICED TO SELL! 2.3L SUPERCHARGED, POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, Dual Climate Ctrl., Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Powertrain
