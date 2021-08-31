Menu
1999 BMW M3

125,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

CONVERTIBLE, 240 HP, NAPPA LEATHER, POWER WINDOWS,

1999 BMW M3

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,527KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8059261
  Stock #: PC7757
  VIN: WBSBK0336XEC40025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,527 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 BMW M3 | 3.2 LITER I6 | 240 HP | CONVERTIBLE | ALPINE WHITE iii PAINT | LIGHT GRAY NAPPA LEATHER | 17" STYLE 23 RIMS | ASPEN TOURING A/S TIRES | BLACK SOFT TOP | SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | DUAL EXHAUST OUTLETS | FOG LIGHT | POWER WINDOWS | CRUISE CONTROL | BMW BUSINESS CASSETTE STEREO |CD STEREO | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | ONBOARD COMPUTER | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | ORIGINAL OWNER'S MANUAL | ORIGINAL TOOL KIT | CLEAN CARFAX







The 1999 BMW M3 takes open air touring into the grandest sense, with its ever responsive 3.2 Liter I6 engine that can push 240HP. There is no wonder fans of the the old M3 Platform has been begging for its come back.







With its well engineered softtop feature and fully automatic one touch operation the M3's soft top can fold itself behind the seats with ease within 20 seconds. With engineering ingenuity BMW also features a two safety roll hoops that will instantly deploy in the even of a roll over. The M3 also carries a beefier frame and extra front bracing elements to increase the chasis stiffness for extra responsiveness. To add to the sportiness of this convertible it also features a Alpine White III exterior paint, 17" style 23 rims with ASpen touring tires, sport tuned suspensions, dual exhaust outlets, and fog lights. Something rarely seen in vehicles in that era.







The interior of this beautifully equpped with a Light Gray Nappa Leather with features such as power windows, cruise control, BMW Business Cassette Stereo, Harmon Kardon Sound System, and Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rollover Protection System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Front fog lights
Power Steering
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Power Door Locks
Cassette
Upholstery: Leather
2
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Side mirrors: heated
Convertible roof: power
Limited slip differential: rear
Front headrests: integrated
Wheel diameter: 17 inch
Tuned suspension: sport
Antenna type: power
Window defogger: rear
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

