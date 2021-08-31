1999 BMW M3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 5 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8059261

8059261 Stock #: PC7757

PC7757 VIN: WBSBK0336XEC40025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7757

Mileage 125,527 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rollover Protection System Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Front fog lights Mechanical Power Steering 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Interior Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Cassette Seating Upholstery: Leather Additional Features 2 Radio: AM/FM ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Side mirrors: heated Convertible roof: power Limited slip differential: rear Front headrests: integrated Wheel diameter: 17 inch Tuned suspension: sport Antenna type: power Window defogger: rear GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.