1999 BMW M3 | 3.2 LITER I6 | 240 HP | CONVERTIBLE | ALPINE WHITE iii PAINT | LIGHT GRAY NAPPA LEATHER | 17" STYLE 23 RIMS | ASPEN TOURING A/S TIRES | BLACK SOFT TOP | SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | DUAL EXHAUST OUTLETS | FOG LIGHT | POWER WINDOWS | CRUISE CONTROL | BMW BUSINESS CASSETTE STEREO |CD STEREO | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | ONBOARD COMPUTER | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | ORIGINAL OWNER'S MANUAL | ORIGINAL TOOL KIT | CLEAN CARFAX
The 1999 BMW M3 takes open air touring into the grandest sense, with its ever responsive 3.2 Liter I6 engine that can push 240HP. There is no wonder fans of the the old M3 Platform has been begging for its come back.
With its well engineered softtop feature and fully automatic one touch operation the M3's soft top can fold itself behind the seats with ease within 20 seconds. With engineering ingenuity BMW also features a two safety roll hoops that will instantly deploy in the even of a roll over. The M3 also carries a beefier frame and extra front bracing elements to increase the chasis stiffness for extra responsiveness. To add to the sportiness of this convertible it also features a Alpine White III exterior paint, 17" style 23 rims with ASpen touring tires, sport tuned suspensions, dual exhaust outlets, and fog lights. Something rarely seen in vehicles in that era.
The interior of this beautifully equpped with a Light Gray Nappa Leather with features such as power windows, cruise control, BMW Business Cassette Stereo, Harmon Kardon Sound System, and Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.
