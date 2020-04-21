1999 Honda CR-V

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
NO ACCIDENT Automatic cd radio air conditioning keyless entry cruise control power windows power locks all wheel drive sold as is . Call us at 6476275600 we are located at 485 rogers rd toronto. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1