Menu
Account
Sign In

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4418184
  • Stock #: 01082001
  • VIN: 2t1br12e9xc747349
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 63,800 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE...
 78,300 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Venza AW...
 177,800 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Send A Message