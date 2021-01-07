+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2000 BMW M5 | V8 | 400 HP | MANUAL | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | GROUNDCONTROL COMPLETE COILOVER SYSTEM | UUC SHIFT KIT | REAR SUNBLINDS | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | XENON LIGHTS | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | POWER WINDOWS | ALARM SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The BMW M5 is, and always has been, the distillation of everything that makes BMW cars special. This BMW M5 really put this M Series on the map with poweful V8 matted with a 6-Speed manual Gearbox. M division engineers, endowed with a streak of lunacy, take an already great BMW 5-series car and add power, improve its handling, and create a sedan that takes on dedicated sports cars. This V8 has 500 horsepower that can be fely at every touch of the gas pedal. While being raw and powerful, this vehicle is also comfortable. This M5 also has a fresh GroundControl complete Coilover system.
The Sports Leather Seats can be electronically adjusted so you can find the best and most comfortable seating position for you. The Heated Seats will fill comfortable even in the coldest temperatures. The power windows and sunroof will also be a perfect addition for this car. For 2000 car this also packs in Navigation system which was a rear option for cars of that age.
This M5 has fresh GroundControl Complete Coilover System, all the subframe and suspension bushings have been replaced, UUC Motorwerks Shifter Kit, Restored Paint as well as new Break Pads and and Rotors.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4