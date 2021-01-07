2000 BMW M5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Cassette Exterior Rear Spoiler Front fog lights Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Navigation System Radio: AM/FM ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Driver seat power adjustments Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Moonroof / Sunroof: power Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Side curtain airbags: front Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated In-Dash CD: single disc Headlights: HID/Xenon Shift knob trim: leather Limited slip differential: rear Remote CD changer location: cargo area Remote CD changer: 6 disc Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Passenger seat power adjustments Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Wheel diameter: 18 inch Premium brand RAIN SENSING Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.