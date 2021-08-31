Menu
2000 BMW M5

69,202 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2000 BMW M5

2000 BMW M5

394 HP, MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF,

2000 BMW M5

394 HP, MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8055337
  • Stock #: PC7749
  • VIN: WBSDE9343YBZ95162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVERSTONE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7749
  • Mileage 69,202 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 BMW M5 | 4.9 LITRE S62 V8 394 HP | MANUAL | M STEERING WHEEL | QUAD EXHAUST | SHADOWLINE TRIM | FOG LIGHTS | REAR LIP SPOILER | RAIN SENSIONG WIPER | SATELLTIE RADIO | EISENHAM EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | HEATED ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | MOONROOF | XENON HEADLIGHTS |18" DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | HI-FI AUDIO SIX | SIX DISC CD CHANGER | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | SERVOTRONIC STEERING | CLEAN CARFAX |







Being one of the most iconic BMW body styles this 2000 BMW M5 comes in an immaculate Titanium Silver Metallic exterior paint with a comfortable Black Nappa Heritage Leather interior. Powered by a 4.9 Liter S62 V8 and a 6 Speed Manual transmission this M5 can push up to 394 HP without a hassle.







The exterior of this M5 features the Titanium Silver Metallic Paint (354), compleminted with Shadrowling trima and black Side moldings. It also features fog lights, rear lip soiler, rain sensing wipers, aftermarket satellite radio receiver, quad exhaust outlets, and xenon headlights with washers. not to mentioned the wide 18" double spoke wheels that are 245/40 in the front and 275/35 in the rear.







Inside this iconic machine you can see the immaculate Black Nappa Heritgage Leather and wood vaneer accents across the car. There are also a surpising amount of amenities such as, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated and Adjustable front seats, Trunk Mounted Six-Disc CD Changer, Hi-Fi stereo system with cassete compatbility, aftermarket satellite radio, and aftermarket 30 Pin Ipod Connecter.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Cassette
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Moonroof / Sunroof: power
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Side curtain airbags: front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Remote CD changer location: cargo area
Remote CD changer: 6 disc
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Passenger seat power adjustments
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Wheel diameter: 18 inch
Premium brand
RAIN SENSING
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

