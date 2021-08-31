+ taxes & licensing
2000 BMW M5 | 4.9 LITRE S62 V8 394 HP | MANUAL | M STEERING WHEEL | QUAD EXHAUST | SHADOWLINE TRIM | FOG LIGHTS | REAR LIP SPOILER | RAIN SENSIONG WIPER | SATELLTIE RADIO | EISENHAM EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | HEATED ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | MOONROOF | XENON HEADLIGHTS |18" DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | HI-FI AUDIO SIX | SIX DISC CD CHANGER | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | SERVOTRONIC STEERING | CLEAN CARFAX |
Being one of the most iconic BMW body styles this 2000 BMW M5 comes in an immaculate Titanium Silver Metallic exterior paint with a comfortable Black Nappa Heritage Leather interior. Powered by a 4.9 Liter S62 V8 and a 6 Speed Manual transmission this M5 can push up to 394 HP without a hassle.
The exterior of this M5 features the Titanium Silver Metallic Paint (354), compleminted with Shadrowling trima and black Side moldings. It also features fog lights, rear lip soiler, rain sensing wipers, aftermarket satellite radio receiver, quad exhaust outlets, and xenon headlights with washers. not to mentioned the wide 18" double spoke wheels that are 245/40 in the front and 275/35 in the rear.
Inside this iconic machine you can see the immaculate Black Nappa Heritgage Leather and wood vaneer accents across the car. There are also a surpising amount of amenities such as, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated and Adjustable front seats, Trunk Mounted Six-Disc CD Changer, Hi-Fi stereo system with cassete compatbility, aftermarket satellite radio, and aftermarket 30 Pin Ipod Connecter.
