2000 BMW Z3

43,832 KM

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2000 BMW Z3

2000 BMW Z3

M, MANUAL, RACING DYNAMIC STRUT, SCORPION EXHAUST,

2000 BMW Z3

M, MANUAL, RACING DYNAMIC STRUT, SCORPION EXHAUST,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,832KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8241927
  Stock #: PC7833
  VIN: WBSCM9343YLC61410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imola Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7833
  • Mileage 43,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 BMW Z3M COUPE | 3.2 LITER S52 I6 | 193 HP | MANUAL | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | RACING DYNAMICS FRONT STRUT BRACE | SCORPION EXHAUST | DINAN COLD AIR INTAKE | DINAN STAGE 3 KIT | HIGH FLOW THROTTLE BODY | ENGINE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE | SUNROOF | HEATED SPORT SEATS | M TUNED PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | BMW BUSINESS CD STEREO | SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON AUDIO | IMOLA RED II | CLEAN CARFAX







The original Z3M debuted in 95 based on the classic BMW 507 Roadster. The Z3M was made popular as James Bond's ride in Goldeneye, stirring imaginations across the world. Since then, the 2000 Z3M has improved across all aspects, this model, featured in Imola Red, was modified by the original owner. Upgrading the 3.2 Liter S52 I6 Engine with a Racing Dynamics Front Strut Brace, Scorpion Exhaust, Dinan Stage 3 Kit and Cold Air Intake, High Flow Throttle Body, and new Engine Management Software you will be reliving the glory days of James Bond in no time.







Inside the Z3M, we can see a beautiful Red Black Leather interior that is well taken care of by the previous owner. Though an older car, we can expect many modern amenities such as Heated Front Sport Seats, Power Windows, and a Harman Kardon Audio system.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front air conditioning
Power Steering
Cassette
Upholstery: Leather
Center Console
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Side mirrors: heated
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Passenger seat power adjustments
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front headrests: integrated
Wheel diameter: 17 inch
Paint: metallic
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

