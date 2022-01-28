$79,800+ tax & licensing
2000 BMW Z3
M, MANUAL, RACING DYNAMIC STRUT, SCORPION EXHAUST,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8241927
- Stock #: PC7833
- VIN: WBSCM9343YLC61410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Imola Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 43,832 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 BMW Z3M COUPE | 3.2 LITER S52 I6 | 193 HP | MANUAL | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | RACING DYNAMICS FRONT STRUT BRACE | SCORPION EXHAUST | DINAN COLD AIR INTAKE | DINAN STAGE 3 KIT | HIGH FLOW THROTTLE BODY | ENGINE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE | SUNROOF | HEATED SPORT SEATS | M TUNED PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | BMW BUSINESS CD STEREO | SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON AUDIO | IMOLA RED II | CLEAN CARFAX
The original Z3M debuted in 95 based on the classic BMW 507 Roadster. The Z3M was made popular as James Bond's ride in Goldeneye, stirring imaginations across the world. Since then, the 2000 Z3M has improved across all aspects, this model, featured in Imola Red, was modified by the original owner. Upgrading the 3.2 Liter S52 I6 Engine with a Racing Dynamics Front Strut Brace, Scorpion Exhaust, Dinan Stage 3 Kit and Cold Air Intake, High Flow Throttle Body, and new Engine Management Software you will be reliving the glory days of James Bond in no time.
Inside the Z3M, we can see a beautiful Red Black Leather interior that is well taken care of by the previous owner. Though an older car, we can expect many modern amenities such as Heated Front Sport Seats, Power Windows, and a Harman Kardon Audio system.
Vehicle Features
