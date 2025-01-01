Menu
A perfect example of American performance heritage. This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, finished in Corvettes iconic Torch Red over black leather, is a true enthusiast sports car. With only 51,000 original, documented kilometres, this Canadian driven C5 has been garage kept and remains in showroom condition inside and out.

Powered by the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8 and paired to a smooth automatic transmission, this Corvette delivers effortless cruising with the unmistakable rumble of true V8 performance. The classic black soft top complements the striking exterior, while the cabin features all available factory options of the era.

All original, unmodified, and free of accidents, this car comes with a clean Carfax and a clean title. 

With its unmistakable pop-up headlights and quad rounded tail lights, this is the Corvette that once graced calendars and posters around the world. Timeless in every sense, and ready to be enjoyed or preserved.

A rare opportunity to own a piece of modern classic Corvette history in near-perfect condition.

2000 Chevrolet Corvette

51,542 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-LOW KMS-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED

12645132

2000 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-LOW KMS-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,542KM
VIN 1G1YY32G1Y5119111

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # W25-194
  • Mileage 51,542 KM

A perfect example of American performance heritage. This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, finished in Corvettes iconic Torch Red over black leather, is a true enthusiast sports car. With only 51,000 original, documented kilometres, this Canadian driven C5 has been garage kept and remains in showroom condition inside and out.


Powered by the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8 and paired to a smooth automatic transmission, this Corvette delivers effortless cruising with the unmistakable rumble of true V8 performance. The classic black soft top complements the striking exterior, while the cabin features all available factory options of the era.


All original, unmodified, and free of accidents, this car comes with a clean Carfax and a clean title.


With its unmistakable pop-up headlights and quad rounded tail lights, this is the Corvette that once graced calendars and posters around the world. Timeless in every sense, and ready to be enjoyed or preserved.

A rare opportunity to own a piece of modern classic Corvette history in near-perfect condition.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S

SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Battery rundown protection

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Pwr operated retractable halogen headlamps

rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
ashtray
Carpeted floor mats
Pwr antenna
Side window defoggers
glovebox
Pwr fuel filler door release
Day/night rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors

Fog Lamps
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Twilight sentinel

Air conditioning w/dual zone control

Base coat/clear coat paint
cassette/CD storage
Electronic speed control w/resume speed
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express down
Leather-wrapped sport tilt steering wheel
Dual body-colour pwr heated folding mirrors
Low oil level warning light
Underhood courtesy lamp
Manual insulated convertible top w/heated glass back light
Rear opening hood for easy engine access
2.73 rear axle ratio
4-wheel double wishbone independent suspension w/transverse fiberglass leaf springs
Distributorless opti-spark ignition system
Speed sensitive variable assist rack & pinion steering
72.3 litre fuel tank
Dual lifetime stainless steel exhaust w/quad outlets
P245/45ZR17 extended mobility Eagle F-1 GS front tires
P275/40ZR18 extended mobility Eagle F-1 GS rear tires
Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating
HD pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Bose 6-speaker system
Driver & passenger Next Generation airbags
Centre console-inc: cupholder
Courtesy lighting-inc: cargo area
Lockable storage compartments-inc: console
(3) rear compartments
Electronic white analog gauges
5.7L (350) SFPI V8 aluminum engine

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

