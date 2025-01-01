$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Corvette
CONVERTIBLE-LOW KMS-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-194
- Mileage 51,542 KM
Vehicle Description
A perfect example of American performance heritage. This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, finished in Corvettes iconic Torch Red over black leather, is a true enthusiast sports car. With only 51,000 original, documented kilometres, this Canadian driven C5 has been garage kept and remains in showroom condition inside and out.
Powered by the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8 and paired to a smooth automatic transmission, this Corvette delivers effortless cruising with the unmistakable rumble of true V8 performance. The classic black soft top complements the striking exterior, while the cabin features all available factory options of the era.
All original, unmodified, and free of accidents, this car comes with a clean Carfax and a clean title.
With its unmistakable pop-up headlights and quad rounded tail lights, this is the Corvette that once graced calendars and posters around the world. Timeless in every sense, and ready to be enjoyed or preserved.
A rare opportunity to own a piece of modern classic Corvette history in near-perfect condition.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS!
SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
416-766-2277