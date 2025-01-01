$24,977+ taxes & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Corvette
COUPE-ALL ORIGINAL-ONLY 18898KM-GLASS TARGA
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-197
- Mileage 18,898 KM
Vehicle Description
For the discerning Corvette enthusiast, this 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Targa is a rare opportunity to own a true modern classic. Finished in stunning Quicksilver Metallic over black leather, this C5 coupe is a showroom-quality example with just 18,900 original kilometers and only two meticulous owners since new.
Garage-kept and never modified, this car remains completely stockexactly as it left the factory. The legendary 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers that unmistakable Corvette performance, while the factory chrome wheels, removable glass targa top, and heads-up display complete the iconic C5 experience.
A Clean title Accident Free car, that has been preserved rather than driven, this Corvette is more than just a car, its a piece of automotive history. From its pop-up headlights to the unmistakable quad round taillights, the C5s design helped redefine the Corvette brand for a new era.
Timeless, clean, and built to be admired, this is the kind of Corvette that belongs in the hands of someone who truly understands what makes these cars special.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
Vehicle Features
