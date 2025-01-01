Menu
<p>For the discerning Corvette enthusiast, this 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Targa is a rare opportunity to own a true modern classic. Finished in stunning Quicksilver Metallic over black leather, this C5 coupe is a showroom-quality example with just <strong>18,900 original kilometers</strong> and only <strong>two meticulous owners</strong> since new.</p><p><br></p><p>Garage-kept and never modified, this car remains completely stockexactly as it left the factory. The legendary <strong>5.7L LS1 V8</strong> paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers that unmistakable Corvette performance, while the factory <strong>chrome wheels</strong>, <strong>removable glass targa top</strong>, and <strong>heads-up display</strong> complete the iconic C5 experience.</p><p><br></p><p>A Clean title Accident Free car, that has been preserved rather than driven, this Corvette is more than just a car, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750284366662_8698759813297943 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>its a piece of automotive history. From its pop-up headlights to the unmistakable quad round taillights, the C5s design helped redefine the Corvette brand for a new era.</p><p><br></p><p>Timeless, clean, and built to be admired, this is the kind of Corvette that belongs in the hands of someone who truly understands what makes these cars special.</p><p><br></p><p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S</p><p>SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><p><br></p><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

2000 Chevrolet Corvette

18,898 KM

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
18,898KM
VIN 1G1YY22G4Y5119257

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-197
  • Mileage 18,898 KM

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Brake/transmission shift interlock

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Pwr operated retractable halogen headlamps

rear window defogger
ashtray
Side window defoggers
glovebox
6-way pwr driver seat
Day/night rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors

Driver & front passenger airbags

Solar-Ray tinted glass

coin tray
Base coat/clear coat paint
5-MPH BUMPERS
cassette/CD storage
Electronic speed control w/resume speed
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express down
Low oil level warning light
Low tire pressure monitor
Framed glass rear hatch w/remote release
Front/rear integral antennas
Underhood courtesy lamp
Rear opening hood for easy engine access
2.73 rear axle ratio
4-wheel double wishbone independent suspension w/transverse fiberglass leaf springs
Distributorless opti-spark ignition system
Speed sensitive variable assist rack & pinion steering
19.1 gallon fuel tank
P245/45ZR17 extended mobility Eagle F-1 GS front tires
P275/40ZR18 extended mobility Eagle F-1 GS rear tires
Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating
Courtesy lighting-inc: cargo area
Lockable storage compartments-inc: console
(3) rear compartments
Dual body-color pwr heated folding mirrors
Center console-inc: cup holder
Electronic white analog gauges w/multi-language driver information center
5.7L (346) SFI V8 aluminum engine
Dual lifetime stainless steel exhaust

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

