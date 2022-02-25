$3,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
SS **3.8L V6-LEATHER-ROOF-ALLOYS-TRADE-IN SPECIAL**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$3,999
- Listing ID: 8275680
- Stock #: MONTE CARLO SS
- VIN: 2G1WX12K5Y9314764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED IN!! RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING! FULLY LOADED!! 3.8L V6! ***MONTE CARLO SS*** JET BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!! POWER SUNROOF! SPOILER!! UPGRADED ALLOYS WITH LIKE NEW TIRES!!! THIS CAR RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING!! ONLY FLAW IS DRIVERS SEAT BOTTOM IS RIPPED!! THIS WILL MAKE THE PERFECT WINTER OR SUMMER CAR!! HARD CAR TO FIND IN THIS GOOD OF A CONDITION AT THIS PRICE!! ****ONLY $3999****
DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
