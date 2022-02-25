Menu
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

230,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS **3.8L V6-LEATHER-ROOF-ALLOYS-TRADE-IN SPECIAL**

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS **3.8L V6-LEATHER-ROOF-ALLOYS-TRADE-IN SPECIAL**

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8275680
  • Stock #: MONTE CARLO SS
  • VIN: 2G1WX12K5Y9314764

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

JUST TRADED IN!! RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING! FULLY LOADED!! 3.8L V6! ***MONTE CARLO SS*** JET BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!! POWER SUNROOF! SPOILER!! UPGRADED ALLOYS WITH LIKE NEW TIRES!!! THIS CAR RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING!! ONLY FLAW IS DRIVERS SEAT BOTTOM IS RIPPED!! THIS WILL MAKE THE PERFECT WINTER OR SUMMER CAR!! HARD CAR TO FIND IN THIS GOOD OF A CONDITION AT THIS PRICE!! ****ONLY $3999****

DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

