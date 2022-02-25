2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

$3,999 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8275680

8275680 Stock #: MONTE CARLO SS

MONTE CARLO SS VIN: 2G1WX12K5Y9314764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.