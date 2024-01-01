$89,777+ tax & licensing
2000 Ferrari 360
Modena-F1 GEARBOX-DAYTONA SEATS-CAPRISTO EXHAUST
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$89,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the soul of Italian engineering with this stunning 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena, dressed in the seductive Giallo Modenaa color that radiates pure passion. Paired with luxurious Daytona leather seats, this isnt just a car, its a love affair on wheels.
Powered by a 3.6L V8 engine producing 400 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 275 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 RPM, this Ferrari delivers electrifying performance. The sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds is complemented by a top speed of 183 mph. The F1 gearbox brings Formula 1 technology to the street, while the $12,000 Capristo exhaust delivers a visceral experiencea deep, resonant growl at lower revs that builds into a high-pitched wail as you push the engine toward its redline. Its the perfect soundtrack for a purebred Italian sportscar with an unmistakable Ferrari symphony that leaves a lasting impression..
Finished with Scuderia Ferrari shields and striking red calipers, this Modena commands attention from every angle. Two meticulous owners have cared for this Canadian Ontario-driven Ferrari, which comes with a clean title, its original Ferrari tool kit, and Ferrari car cover.
Elegance meets desireand now, its within reach. Aggressively priced as the most affordable Ferrari in Canada, this is an invitation to experience the thrill of Ferrari ownership without compromise.
Lease to own available.
Serious inquiries only.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
