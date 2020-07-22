Menu
2000 Honda Accord

263,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Special Edition Fully Loaded Leather Seats++

Location

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

263,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5511537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh New Arrival 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

