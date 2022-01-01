Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Jaguar S-Type

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2000 Jaguar S-Type

2000 Jaguar S-Type

3.0|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Jaguar S-Type

3.0|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8087494
  • Stock #: L75034
  • VIN: SAJFA01C1YFL75034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour English Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL VIN# SAJFA01C1YFL75034, Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, English Racing Green on Tan Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Leather Stering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Wood Trim, 60/40 Foldable rear Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Headlight Washers, Home-Link System, Prw. Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 Volkswagen Beet...
 93,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2006 Cadillac DTS LE...
 76,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2006 Subaru B9 Tribe...
 61,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory