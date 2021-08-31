Menu
2000 Jaguar XK

114,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

CONVERTIBLE|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP

2000 Jaguar XK

CONVERTIBLE|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7717717
  • Stock #: A00589
  • VIN: SAJBA42C6YNA00589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJBA42C6YNA00589, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, PWR. TOP, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl, Wood/Leather Steering, Home-Link System, Wood Trim,  ABS, Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

