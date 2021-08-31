2000 Jaguar XK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7717717

7717717 Stock #: A00589

A00589 VIN: SAJBA42C6YNA00589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.