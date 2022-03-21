Menu
2000 Land Rover Range Rover

95,000 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Westminster Motor Corp.

647-317-0850

2000 Land Rover Range Rover

2000 Land Rover Range Rover

SE 4.0

2000 Land Rover Range Rover

SE 4.0

Westminster Motor Corp.

4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2

647-317-0850

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8673683
  Stock #: LR6394
  VIN: SALPV1540YA436394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 P38 Range Rover SE 4.0, this rare to find icon is quickly becoming a highly desirable addition for many car collectors and enthusiasts alike. With only 95,000kms, this one owner Range Rover since 2005 was meticulously used & maintained with a passion for the Land Rover brand. Pride of previous ownership resonates throughout this icon.

Step into the nostalgic era of refined British luxury, quiet and comforting cabin with sumptuous authentic leather and burled walnut interior. Only a select few can attest to tackle nearly impossible off-road terrain conditions and still manages to be more luxurious and comfortable than many high-end touring sedans of its time.

4.0L V8 188-HP producing 250 ft-pounds of torque. ZF 4 Speed Elect Controlled Automatic with overdrive. Dual Climate Control, Air Condition, Heated Windscreen, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Memory Seats, ABS, Traction control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Air Suspension, Front & Rear Fog Lights, Tail Lamp Guards.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Westminster Motor Corp.

Westminster Motor Corp.

4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2

