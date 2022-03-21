$24,800+ tax & licensing
647-317-0850
2000 Land Rover Range Rover
SE 4.0
Location
Westminster Motor Corp.
4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8673683
- Stock #: LR6394
- VIN: SALPV1540YA436394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 P38 Range Rover SE 4.0, this rare to find icon is quickly becoming a highly desirable addition for many car collectors and enthusiasts alike. With only 95,000kms, this one owner Range Rover since 2005 was meticulously used & maintained with a passion for the Land Rover brand. Pride of previous ownership resonates throughout this icon.
Step into the nostalgic era of refined British luxury, quiet and comforting cabin with sumptuous authentic leather and burled walnut interior. Only a select few can attest to tackle nearly impossible off-road terrain conditions and still manages to be more luxurious and comfortable than many high-end touring sedans of its time.
4.0L V8 188-HP producing 250 ft-pounds of torque. ZF 4 Speed Elect Controlled Automatic with overdrive. Dual Climate Control, Air Condition, Heated Windscreen, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Memory Seats, ABS, Traction control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Air Suspension, Front & Rear Fog Lights, Tail Lamp Guards.
Vehicle Features
