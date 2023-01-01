Menu
2000 MERCEDES BENZ SL500 ROADSTER | 5.0L V8 | RWD | 302 HP | AUTOMATIC | CONVERTIBLE | SOFT TOP | POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | WOODEN TRIM | BURRED WALNUT ROOT INTERIOR TRIM PIECES | HEADLAMP WIPER | 17 FIVE-SPOKE AMG WHEELS | FENDER AIR VENTS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | WIND DEFLECTOR |CANADIAN VEHICLE The SL500 is one of the finest engineered cars of its era. It features an exhilarating V8 and high-quality workmanship and materials throughout, and this example that we have features low km, and is in immaculate showroom like condition. A must see! This 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is finished in Black color over Black leather and is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 which is rated at 302-horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends all power to the rear wheels. The exterior features a Brilliant Black finish, 17 inch five-spoke AMG wheels in Silver and features a matching removable black soft top. Additional features include xenon headlights, fog lights, fender air vents, and many more features. The interior features power-adjustable heated seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with burred walnut root wood accents on the doors and dashboard. Amenities include an automatic climate control, cruise control, a wind deflector, an AM/FM/cassette stereo and seat-position memory settings.

2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

47,126 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL500,CONVERTIBLE,RWD,V8,302HP,CRUISE CONTROL

2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL500,CONVERTIBLE,RWD,V8,302HP,CRUISE CONTROL

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,126KM
Used
VIN WDBFA68F8YF193573

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC10022
  • Mileage 47,126 KM

2000 MERCEDES BENZ SL500 ROADSTER | 5.0L V8 | RWD | 302 HP | AUTOMATIC | CONVERTIBLE | SOFT TOP | POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | WOODEN TRIM | BURRED WALNUT ROOT INTERIOR TRIM PIECES | HEADLAMP WIPER | 17 FIVE-SPOKE AMG WHEELS | FENDER AIR VENTS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | WIND DEFLECTOR |CANADIAN VEHICLE







The SL500 is one of the finest engineered cars of its era. It features an exhilarating V8 and high-quality workmanship and materials throughout, and this example that we have features low km, and is in immaculate showroom like condition. A must see!







This 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is finished in Black color over Black leather and is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 which is rated at 302-horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends all power to the rear wheels.







The exterior features a Brilliant Black finish, 17 inch five-spoke AMG wheels in Silver and features a matching removable black soft top. Additional features include xenon headlights, fog lights, fender air vents, and many more features.







The interior features power-adjustable heated seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with burred walnut root wood accents on the doors and dashboard. Amenities include an automatic climate control, cruise control, a wind deflector, an AM/FM/cassette stereo and seat-position memory settings.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Front fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Cassette
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Convenience

Center Console

Additional Features

Headlight cleaners
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Passenger seat power adjustments
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Wheel diameter: 17 inch
Convertible roof: hard top
Antenna type: power
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Roof-mounted lights
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Memorized settings: driver seat / passenger seat

