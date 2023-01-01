$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL500,CONVERTIBLE,RWD,V8,302HP,CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC10022
- Mileage 47,126 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 MERCEDES BENZ SL500 ROADSTER | 5.0L V8 | RWD | 302 HP | AUTOMATIC | CONVERTIBLE | SOFT TOP | POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | WOODEN TRIM | BURRED WALNUT ROOT INTERIOR TRIM PIECES | HEADLAMP WIPER | 17 FIVE-SPOKE AMG WHEELS | FENDER AIR VENTS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | WIND DEFLECTOR |CANADIAN VEHICLE
The SL500 is one of the finest engineered cars of its era. It features an exhilarating V8 and high-quality workmanship and materials throughout, and this example that we have features low km, and is in immaculate showroom like condition. A must see!
This 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is finished in Black color over Black leather and is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 which is rated at 302-horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends all power to the rear wheels.
The exterior features a Brilliant Black finish, 17 inch five-spoke AMG wheels in Silver and features a matching removable black soft top. Additional features include xenon headlights, fog lights, fender air vents, and many more features.
The interior features power-adjustable heated seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with burred walnut root wood accents on the doors and dashboard. Amenities include an automatic climate control, cruise control, a wind deflector, an AM/FM/cassette stereo and seat-position memory settings.
