2000 Toyota Corolla

LE

2000 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,113KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4862088
  • VIN: 2T1BR12EXYC814252
Exterior Colour
Sandrift Metallic (Tan)
Interior Colour
Bone ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Electric rear window defogger w/timer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Air Conditioner
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Power Options
  • Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr door locks
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Safety
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Anchor points for child restraint seat
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front/rear energy-absorbing crumple zones
Additional Features
  • Full wheel covers
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Front/rear mudguards
  • 50 litre fuel tank
  • 3-point rear shoulder belts
  • Dual front cup holders
  • Full carpeting
  • Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
  • Centre console armrest
  • 4-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD
  • Driver & front passenger air bag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
  • Soft energy-absorbing upper interior trim
  • Colour-keyed protective body-side mouldings
  • Tachometer w/LCD outside temp gauge
  • Heavy-duty heater w/rear seat heater ducts
  • Dual colour-keyed pwr remote-controlled mirrors
  • 1.8L twin-cam SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
  • Independent MacPherson strut front/rear suspension
  • Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, LCD odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges
  • Remote releases-inc: fuel-filler door, trunk, hood
  • 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners, adjustable anchors
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/separate headrests, security lock
  • ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player, (4) speakers
  • P185/65R14 all-season SBR BSW tires

