2000 Toyota Corolla

Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Carpeted floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Electric rear window defogger w/timer

Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Air Conditioner Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering

Pwr door locks

Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down Safety Child-protector rear door locks

Anchor points for child restraint seat

Side-impact door beams

Front/rear energy-absorbing crumple zones

Additional Features Full wheel covers

Front/rear stabilizer bar

Colour-keyed bumpers

Front/rear mudguards

50 litre fuel tank

3-point rear shoulder belts

Dual front cup holders

Full carpeting

Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Centre console armrest

4-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD

Driver & front passenger air bag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)

Soft energy-absorbing upper interior trim

Colour-keyed protective body-side mouldings

Tachometer w/LCD outside temp gauge

Heavy-duty heater w/rear seat heater ducts

Dual colour-keyed pwr remote-controlled mirrors

1.8L twin-cam SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine

Independent MacPherson strut front/rear suspension

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, LCD odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges

Remote releases-inc: fuel-filler door, trunk, hood

3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners, adjustable anchors

60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/separate headrests, security lock

ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player, (4) speakers

P185/65R14 all-season SBR BSW tires

