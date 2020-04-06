2000 Toyota Corolla

- Exterior
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Rear Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Dual visor vanity mirrors
- Carpeted floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Electric rear window defogger w/timer
- Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature
- Comfort
-
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Air Conditioner
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
- Pwr door locks
- Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
- Safety
-
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Anchor points for child restraint seat
- Side-impact door beams
- Front/rear energy-absorbing crumple zones
- Additional Features
-
- Full wheel covers
- Front/rear stabilizer bar
- Colour-keyed bumpers
- Front/rear mudguards
- 50 litre fuel tank
- 3-point rear shoulder belts
- Dual front cup holders
- Full carpeting
- Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
- Centre console armrest
- 4-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD
- Driver & front passenger air bag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
- Soft energy-absorbing upper interior trim
- Colour-keyed protective body-side mouldings
- Tachometer w/LCD outside temp gauge
- Heavy-duty heater w/rear seat heater ducts
- Dual colour-keyed pwr remote-controlled mirrors
- 1.8L twin-cam SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
- Independent MacPherson strut front/rear suspension
- Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, LCD odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges
- Remote releases-inc: fuel-filler door, trunk, hood
- 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners, adjustable anchors
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/separate headrests, security lock
- ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player, (4) speakers
- P185/65R14 all-season SBR BSW tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.