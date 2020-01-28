Menu
2001 Chevrolet Malibu

2001 Chevrolet Malibu

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4541643
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,201KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541643
  • Stock #: 8262XA
  • VIN: 1G1ND52J316158806
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.


Gold 2001 Chevrolet Malibu FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SFI OHV
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!


Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • cassette player
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

