<p>2001 CHRYSLER NEON - ONLY 61,000KM - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CLEAN CARFAX - VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, GREAT ON GAS, PERFECT FOR FIRST CAR, STUDENT OR SOMEONE JUST LOOKING FOR RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION. 61,000KM - $3,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBILITY TO OUR CLIENTS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE. VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS IS</p>

2001 Chrysler Neon

61,000 KM

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
2001 Chrysler Neon

ONLY 61,000KM

2001 Chrysler Neon

ONLY 61,000KM

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C3ES46C41D267181

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

2001 CHRYSLER NEON - ONLY 61,000KM - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CLEAN CARFAX - VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, GREAT ON GAS, PERFECT FOR FIRST CAR, STUDENT OR SOMEONE JUST LOOKING FOR RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION. 61,000KM - $3,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBILITY TO OUR CLIENTS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE. VEHICLE BEING SOLD "AS IS"

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2001 Chrysler Neon