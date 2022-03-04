Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Honda Prelude

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2001 Honda Prelude

2001 Honda Prelude

SE **AUTOMATIC-LEATHER-ROOF-RUNS AMAZING!!**

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Honda Prelude

SE **AUTOMATIC-LEATHER-ROOF-RUNS AMAZING!!**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8545418
  2. 8545418
  3. 8545418
  4. 8545418
  5. 8545418
  6. 8545418
  7. 8545418
  8. 8545418
  9. 8545418
  10. 8545418
  11. 8545418
  12. 8545418
  13. 8545418
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545418
  • Stock #: W21-333
  • VIN: JHMBB62781C801760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W21-333
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION HONDA NATION!!! JUST IN ON TRADE FOR NEW CAR!! VERY RARE AND LAST YEAR OF THE **HONDA PRELUDE**!! ALL STOCK!! NO MODIFICATIONS!! MATURE OWNER!!

AUTOMATIC!! 2.2L DOHC V-TEC 4 CYLINDER!! FULLY LOADED!! JET BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!! POWER SUNROOF!! CD!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! ALLOYS!! SPOILER AND LOTS MORE!!! PRICED TO SELL FAST!!! CARFAX LINK. https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BBxW6eLzKVJHEPUKp29SXUywVHvkBXMq THIS CAR HAS BEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND DEALER SERVICED!! DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CIVIC, INTEGRA, CSX, CRX, RSX.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2013 Ford Focus SE O...
 90,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Volt ...
 29,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 178,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory