$6,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277
2001 Honda Prelude
SE **AUTOMATIC-LEATHER-ROOF-RUNS AMAZING!!**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8545418
- Stock #: W21-333
- VIN: JHMBB62781C801760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W21-333
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION HONDA NATION!!! JUST IN ON TRADE FOR NEW CAR!! VERY RARE AND LAST YEAR OF THE **HONDA PRELUDE**!! ALL STOCK!! NO MODIFICATIONS!! MATURE OWNER!!
AUTOMATIC!! 2.2L DOHC V-TEC 4 CYLINDER!! FULLY LOADED!! JET BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!! POWER SUNROOF!! CD!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! ALLOYS!! SPOILER AND LOTS MORE!!! PRICED TO SELL FAST!!! CARFAX LINK. https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BBxW6eLzKVJHEPUKp29SXUywVHvkBXMq THIS CAR HAS BEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND DEALER SERVICED!! DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CIVIC, INTEGRA, CSX, CRX, RSX.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.