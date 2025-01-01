Menu
2001 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA - RARE SPEC WITH GT3 AERO PACKAGE - FULLY  DOCUMENTED - 6-SPEED MANUAL - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - CLEAN TITLE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - FABSPEED EXHAUST - BILSTEIN COILOVERS - UPGRADED IMS BEARING - AND SO MUCH MORE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - ONLY 82,000KM - $42,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com

2001 Porsche 911

82,000 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
2001 Porsche 911

CARRERA - GT3 AERO PKG - 6-SPEED MANUAL

2001 Porsche 911

CARRERA - GT3 AERO PKG - 6-SPEED MANUAL

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA - RARE SPEC WITH GT3 AERO PACKAGE - FULLY  DOCUMENTED - 6-SPEED MANUAL - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - CLEAN TITLE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - FABSPEED EXHAUST - BILSTEIN COILOVERS - UPGRADED IMS BEARING - AND SO MUCH MORE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - ONLY 82,000KM - $42,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-252-1919

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2001 Porsche 911