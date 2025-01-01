$42,900+ tax & licensing
2001 Porsche 911
CARRERA - GT3 AERO PKG - 6-SPEED MANUAL
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2001 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA - RARE SPEC WITH GT3 AERO PACKAGE - FULLY DOCUMENTED - 6-SPEED MANUAL - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - CLEAN TITLE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - FABSPEED EXHAUST - BILSTEIN COILOVERS - UPGRADED IMS BEARING - AND SO MUCH MORE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - ONLY 82,000KM - $42,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
