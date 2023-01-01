Menu
2001 Toyota Corolla

232,329 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

232,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325832
  • Stock #: UP20763A
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E11C848960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # UP20763A
  • Mileage 232,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

