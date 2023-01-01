$CALL+ tax & licensing
2001 Toyota Corolla
232,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10325832
- Stock #: UP20763A
- VIN: 2T1BR12E11C848960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 232,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
DUAL AIRBAG
