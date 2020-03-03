Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Volvo S60

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Volvo S60

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

  1. 4722309
  2. 4722309
  3. 4722309
  4. 4722309
  5. 4722309
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,642KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4722309
  • VIN: YV1RS61R812076678
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.M. Auto Sales

2001 Volvo S60
 183,642 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 175,117 KM
$6,295 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Commander ...
 266,324 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-908-XXXX

(click to show)

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

Send A Message