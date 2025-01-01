$21,777+ taxes & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28-CONVERTIBLE-5.7L V8-SIDE SKIRT PKG
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$21,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-188
- Mileage 42,722 MI
Vehicle Description
Unleash raw American muscle this summer with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible. Powered by a legendary V8 with SLP performance upgrades and an automatic transmission, this drop-top bruiser is built to turn heads and dominate pavement.
Originally from South Carolina and meticulously garage-kept since arriving in Canada, this Z28 has never seen winter roads. It's been driven less than 500 km a year for the past five yearssummer-only use, always running premium fuel, and treated to Mobil 1 oil changes at the start of every season. This is a true enthusiast-owned car with just 42,722 original miles (68,000 km) and a clean title with no accidents. Freshly traded in at Leggat Chevrolet Burlington.
It rumbles with attitude thanks to a MagnaFlow exhaust system enhanced with an OTP manual exhaust valve, giving you control over the soundtrack of that American V8. Recent service includes a transmission service before last winter, new brakes and rotors done just three years ago, and brand-new tires installed 8 months ago with less than 200 km on them.
The power black soft top works flawlessly, and the interior boasts factory black leather with upgraded sound including a modern head unit, amp, door and rear speakers, steering wheel module, and a subwoofer in the trunkperfect for top-down cruising with your favorite tracks. Lighting upgrades front and rear give it a sharp, aggressive edge to match its sound.
This is not just a convertibleits a statement. If you're looking for a clean, low-mileage Camaro Z28 thats been pampered but packs a punch, your summer starts here.
