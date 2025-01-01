Menu
Unleash raw American muscle this summer with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible. Powered by a legendary V8 with SLP performance upgrades and an automatic transmission, this drop-top bruiser is built to turn heads and dominate pavement.

Originally from South Carolina and meticulously garage-kept since arriving in Canada, this Z28 has never seen winter roads. Its been driven less than 500 km a year for the past five yearssummer-only use, always running premium fuel, and treated to Mobil 1 oil changes at the start of every season. This is a true enthusiast-owned car with just 42,722 original miles (68,000 km) and a clean title with no accidents. Freshly traded in at Leggat Chevrolet Burlington.

It rumbles with attitude thanks to a MagnaFlow exhaust system enhanced with an OTP manual exhaust valve, giving you control over the soundtrack of that American V8. Recent service includes a transmission service before last winter, new brakes and rotors done just three years ago, and brand-new tires installed 8 months ago with less than 200 km on them.

The power black soft top works flawlessly, and the interior boasts factory black leather with upgraded sound including a modern head unit, amp, door and rear speakers, steering wheel module, and a subwoofer in the trunkperfect for top-down cruising with your favorite tracks. Lighting upgrades front and rear give it a sharp, aggressive edge to match its sound.

This is not just a convertibleits a statement.  If youre looking for a clean, low-mileage Camaro Z28 thats been pampered but packs a punch, your summer starts here.

2002 Chevrolet Camaro

42,722 MI

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28-CONVERTIBLE-5.7L V8-SIDE SKIRT PKG

12625734

2002 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28-CONVERTIBLE-5.7L V8-SIDE SKIRT PKG

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,722MI
VIN 2G1FP32G122151232

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-188
  • Mileage 42,722 MI

Unleash raw American muscle this summer with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible. Powered by a legendary V8 with SLP performance upgrades and an automatic transmission, this drop-top bruiser is built to turn heads and dominate pavement.


Originally from South Carolina and meticulously garage-kept since arriving in Canada, this Z28 has never seen winter roads. It's been driven less than 500 km a year for the past five yearssummer-only use, always running premium fuel, and treated to Mobil 1 oil changes at the start of every season. This is a true enthusiast-owned car with just 42,722 original miles (68,000 km) and a clean title with no accidents. Freshly traded in at Leggat Chevrolet Burlington.


It rumbles with attitude thanks to a MagnaFlow exhaust system enhanced with an OTP manual exhaust valve, giving you control over the soundtrack of that American V8. Recent service includes a transmission service before last winter, new brakes and rotors done just three years ago, and brand-new tires installed 8 months ago with less than 200 km on them.


The power black soft top works flawlessly, and the interior boasts factory black leather with upgraded sound including a modern head unit, amp, door and rear speakers, steering wheel module, and a subwoofer in the trunkperfect for top-down cruising with your favorite tracks. Lighting upgrades front and rear give it a sharp, aggressive edge to match its sound.


This is not just a convertibleits a statement.  If you're looking for a clean, low-mileage Camaro Z28 thats been pampered but packs a punch, your summer starts here.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S

SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7



Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Remote Trunk Release
Trunk lamp
PASS-Key II theft deterrent system

Rear Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering cooler
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Fog Lamps
Solar-Ray tinted glass

Driver & front passenger airbags

Cruise control w/resume speed
Elect rear window defogger

Day/night rearview mirror w/dual reading lamps

coolant temp
Oil pressure
fuel
voltmeter
digital odometer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls
Rear seat courtesy lamps
Intermittent wiper system
Body-color body-side moldings
Rear manual lap/shoulder safety belts
Pwr windows w/driver express down feature
16.8 gallon fuel tank
16 compact spare tire
2.73 rear axle ratio
5.7L (346) SFI V8 engine
Performance ride/handling suspension
Short-long arm front suspension system
Monotube gas-charged deCarbon front/rear shocks
Tilt-wheel steering wheel
Auxiliary pwr outlet in console
Dual covered visor mirrors w/storage straps
Storage compartment in doors
Driver & front passenger 3-point safety belts
Pwr folding convertible top
Three piece hard boot w/storage bag
Composite reflector optic headlamps
Dual remote electric body-colored sport mirrors
Rear window glass
Center console w/integral armrest/cup holders/storage compartment
Leather wrapped shift knob/parking brake
155 MPH speedometer
Gauge pkg-inc: analog speedometer
Monsoon 500-watt 8-speaker sound system
4-wheel coil spring suspension system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
2002 Chevrolet Camaro