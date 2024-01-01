2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
CONVERTIBLE | V8 350HP | RWD| RETRACTABLE HEADLIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | ACTIVE HANDLING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | ALUMINUM WHEELS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL Introducing the timeless 2002 Corvette Convertible, a true American icon that blends breathtaking performance with open-air exhilaration. With its sleek lines and convertible top, this Corvette epitomizes the freedom of the open road. Beneath its hood roars a powerful V8 engine, delivering an adrenaline-inducing driving experience matched only by the symphony of its exhaust note. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures agile handling and precise control, while the convertible feature allows you to experience the thrill of the wind rushing through your hair with the push of a button. Step inside the cockpit, where comfort meets performance with supportive seats, intuitive controls, and advanced technology at your fingertips. Whether cruising along the coast or carving through mountain roads, the 2002 Corvette Base Convertible delivers an unmatched driving experience that ignites the senses and captures the imagination. Experience the ultimate in open-air driving with the Corvette Convertible and make every journey an unforgettable adventure. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

32,501 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

RWD, V8 350HP, LEATHER SEATS, CONVERTIBLE, BOSE S

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

RWD, V8 350HP, LEATHER SEATS, CONVERTIBLE, BOSE S

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 11082950
  2. 11082950
  3. 11082950
  4. 11082950
  5. 11082950
  6. 11082950
  7. 11082950
  8. 11082950
  9. 11082950
  10. 11082950
  11. 11082950
  12. 11082950
  13. 11082950
  14. 11082950
  15. 11082950
  16. 11082950
  17. 11082950
  18. 11082950
  19. 11082950
  20. 11082950
  21. 11082950
  22. 11082950
  23. 11082950
  24. 11082950
  25. 11082950
  26. 11082950
  27. 11082950
  28. 11082950
  29. 11082950
  30. 11082950
  31. 11082950
  32. 11082950
  33. 11082950
  34. 11082950
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,501KM
Used
VIN 1G1YY32G425105503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PA6299
  • Mileage 32,501 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVERTIBLE | V8 350HP | RWD| RETRACTABLE HEADLIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | ACTIVE HANDLING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | ALUMINUM WHEELS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL







Introducing the timeless 2002 Corvette Convertible, a true American icon that blends breathtaking performance with open-air exhilaration. With its sleek lines and convertible top, this Corvette epitomizes the freedom of the open road.







Beneath its hood roars a powerful V8 engine, delivering an adrenaline-inducing driving experience matched only by the symphony of its exhaust note. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures agile handling and precise control, while the convertible feature allows you to experience the thrill of the wind rushing through your hair with the push of a button.







Step inside the cockpit, where comfort meets performance with supportive seats, intuitive controls, and advanced technology at your fingertips. Whether cruising along the coast or carving through mountain roads, the 2002 Corvette Base Convertible delivers an unmatched driving experience that ignites the senses and captures the imagination.







Experience the ultimate in open-air driving with the Corvette Convertible and make every journey an unforgettable adventure.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Side mirrors: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Wheel diameter: 18 inch
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD,300 HP V6,8 SPEED AUTOMATIC,LEATHER, for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD,300 HP V6,8 SPEED AUTOMATIC,LEATHER, 228,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi S5 QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Audi S5 QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV 151,017 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 QUATTRO,591HP,RS DSGN PKG,MSG SEATS,CARBON for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 QUATTRO,591HP,RS DSGN PKG,MSG SEATS,CARBON 10,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Corvette