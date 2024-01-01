$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
RWD, V8 350HP, LEATHER SEATS, CONVERTIBLE, BOSE S
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
RWD, V8 350HP, LEATHER SEATS, CONVERTIBLE, BOSE S
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PA6299
- Mileage 32,501 KM
Vehicle Description
CONVERTIBLE | V8 350HP | RWD| RETRACTABLE HEADLIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | ACTIVE HANDLING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | ALUMINUM WHEELS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL
Introducing the timeless 2002 Corvette Convertible, a true American icon that blends breathtaking performance with open-air exhilaration. With its sleek lines and convertible top, this Corvette epitomizes the freedom of the open road.
Beneath its hood roars a powerful V8 engine, delivering an adrenaline-inducing driving experience matched only by the symphony of its exhaust note. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures agile handling and precise control, while the convertible feature allows you to experience the thrill of the wind rushing through your hair with the push of a button.
Step inside the cockpit, where comfort meets performance with supportive seats, intuitive controls, and advanced technology at your fingertips. Whether cruising along the coast or carving through mountain roads, the 2002 Corvette Base Convertible delivers an unmatched driving experience that ignites the senses and captures the imagination.
Experience the ultimate in open-air driving with the Corvette Convertible and make every journey an unforgettable adventure.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333