2002 Chevrolet Tracker

121,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

4X4|CONVERTIBLE|AUTOMATIC

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

4X4|CONVERTIBLE|AUTOMATIC

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062854
  • Stock #: 940578
  • VIN: 2CNBJ18CX26940578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2CNBJ18CX26940578, FUN TO DRIVE, 4X4, CONVERTIBLE, ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WHEELS AND TIRES, Auto Matic Transmission, A-Frame for RV Towing, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.   
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

