2002 Ford Mustang

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959





Auto, Only 49000 km, 3/Y Warranty Available.





Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045054
  • Stock #: 79-211-51/5/ALV
  • VIN: 1FAFP404X2F120524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--   Fully certified.

--   Automatic, 

--   Only 49000 km,

 

---    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--     Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

--    Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

 

---    THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

---    ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

 

 ---    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

---     OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

----    OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

---    We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

---    FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--    NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

  

--   Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
