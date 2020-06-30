Menu
2002 Ford Ranger

268,000 KM

Details

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

2002 Ford Ranger

2002 Ford Ranger

2002 Ford Ranger

Location

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  Listing ID: 5344406
Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Ford Ranger Pick Up Truck

This truck is for sale at AS-IS Condition

Automatic Transmission, 4.2 L. 6 Cyl. Engine, 2 Doors 268000 Kilometers, White Exterior On Gray Cloth Interior, Air-Condition, Power Steering, Alloy rims, vehicle runs and drives Very good, No Rust

We Are Very Limited With Parking and We Priced Our Inventory very Cheap to Move Fast, The vehicle runs and drives. Also you are welcome to bring your Mechanic to check it out before you buy it. Our Low Prices Can't Be Matched So Hurry In And Pick Your Vehicle Before it Sells

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed. THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES For more information and a test drive Call 416-831-5583

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7 pm     

Saturday 10.00 am tp 5.00 pm               

Sunday 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM CD Player

