Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p> </p><p>--     Fully certified.</p><p> </p><p>--   TJ Sahara ,,,,,,,,,,, 4x4 ,,,,,  No Rust ,,,,,,, Fully Reconditioned ,,,,, Collectible Item ,,,,, Leather ,,,,,, Only 132000 Km</p><p> </p><p>--     Automatic</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p> </p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p> </p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p> </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p> </p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p> </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p> </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2002 Jeep TJ

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Jeep TJ

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Jeep TJ

Sport

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1717466534
  2. 1717466538
  3. 1717466541
  4. 1717466548
  5. 1717466554
  6. 1717466559
  7. 1717466562
  8. 1717466566
  9. 1717466573
  10. 1717466578
  11. 1717466582
  12. 1717466585
  13. 1717466589
  14. 1717466593
  15. 1717466596
  16. 1717466599
  17. 1717466603
  18. 1717466606
  19. 1717466613
  20. 1717466617
  21. 1717466620
  22. 1717466624
  23. 1717466629
  24. 1717466638
  25. 1717466643
  26. 1717466650
  27. 1717466653
  28. 1717466657
  29. 1717466660
  30. 1717466663
  31. 1717466666
  32. 1717466670
  33. 1717466673
  34. 1717466678
  35. 1717466683
  36. 1717466687
  37. 1717466694
  38. 1717466698
  39. 1717466701
  40. 1717466704
  41. 1717466707
  42. 1717466712
  43. 1717466715
  44. 1717466719
  45. 1717466722
  46. 1717466726
  47. 1717466730
  48. 1717466733
  49. 1717466736
  50. 1717466740
  51. 1717466742
  52. 1717466745
  53. 1717466748
  54. 1717466754
  55. 1717466758
  56. 1717466761
  57. 1717466767
  58. 1717466770
  59. 1717466773
  60. 1717466780
  61. 1717466788
  62. 1717466792
  63. 1717466795
  64. 1717466797
  65. 1717466800
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4FA49S62P764667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

 

--   TJ Sahara ,,,,,,,,,,, 4x4 ,,,,,  No Rust ,,,,,,, Fully Reconditioned ,,,,, Collectible Item ,,,,, Leather ,,,,,, Only 132000 Km

 

--     Automatic

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

 

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2002 Jeep TJ Sport for sale in Toronto, ON
2002 Jeep TJ Sport 132,000 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Toyota Highlander LE 362,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 HSE for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Land Rover LR3 HSE 295,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2002 Jeep TJ