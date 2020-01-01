Menu
2002 Jeep Wrangler

HARD + SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE

2002 Jeep Wrangler

HARD + SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449933
  • Stock #: T-437
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just Arrived and right on time. Very rare Jeep Wrangler TJ, low KM’s we’ll maintained two Top hard and soft mechanically sound with a brand new clutch.
Fully certified for only $7995 plus HST yours to discover.

Please Call to confirm availability Today

416-291-5559 or 647-350-AUTO

Top Ten Auto is proudly serving Toronto and the surrounding areas Proudly since 1998
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Send A Message