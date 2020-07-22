Menu
2002 Porsche Boxster

136,895 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Great Car Inc.

416-832-7087

2002 Porsche Boxster

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

Location

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-832-7087

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5523909
  VIN: WP0CA29882U625742

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 136,895 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL, CONVERTIBLE, RUNS GREAT, GREAT CAR, FUN TO DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 11500 OR BEST OFFER, CALL TO BOOK APPOINTMENT TO SEE THE VEHICLE, 

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, 

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. 

The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation 

and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. 

It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

