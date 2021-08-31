2002 Saturn S-Series

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Cranberry 2002 Saturn SL FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.9L SOHC We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8