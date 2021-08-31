Menu
2002 Saturn S-Series

127,745 KM

$2,688

+ tax & licensing
$2,688

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2002 Saturn S-Series

2002 Saturn S-Series

2002 Saturn S-Series

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$2,688

+ taxes & licensing

127,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7718554
  • Stock #: I18488A
  • VIN: 1G8ZL52872Z302537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cranberry
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Cranberry 2002 Saturn SL FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.9L SOHC We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

