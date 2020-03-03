Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Subaru Legacy

Wagon Outback Ltd

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Subaru Legacy

Wagon Outback Ltd

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

  1. 4718484
  2. 4718484
Contact Seller

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,398KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718484
  • Stock #: 10171
  • VIN: 4S3BH686627640138
Exterior Colour
Wintergreen Metallic (Green)
Interior Colour
Beige (GL)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

a

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
  • Intermittent rear wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
  • 4-lamp multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • 6-way pwr driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support
  • 60/40 split folding rear seats
  • Heated reclining front bucket seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr Heated Mirrors
  • Pwr windows
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front & rear crumple zones
Powertrain
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Exterior
  • P225/60R16 all-season tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In-glass antenna
Additional Features
  • Collapsible steering column
  • front door courtesy lights
  • Front map lights
  • Dual front & rear cup holders
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact SRS airbags
  • 64 litre fuel tank
  • Cargo area tie-downs
  • (3) rear headrests
  • Ring-shaped reinforced frame
  • Driver & front passenger SRS airbags
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
  • Woodgrain patterned interior trim
  • 3-point rear seats belts-inc: ALR/ELR at all positions
  • Child seat safety anchors
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Viscous limited-slip rear differential
  • 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally-opposed 4-cylinder engine
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated) w/front twin piston calipers
  • Speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters & height- adjustable shoulder belt anchors
  • Dual pwr moonroofs w/tilt-up feature
  • Sport roof rack rails w/cross bars
  • 12-volt accessory pwr outlets in dash & cargo area
  • AM/FM weatherband stereo w/cassette & CD-inc: digital clock, (8) speakers
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachomter, dual trip odometer, outside temperature
  • 16" alloy wheels w/gold trim
  • Distributorless electronic ignition system w/platinum spark plugs
  • HD raised 4-wheel fully independent suspension-inc: front MacPherson struts w/coil springs, rear multi-link w/coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selected Fine Cars

2009 Pontiac G3 Wave...
 154,036 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 35D
 84,934 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2004 Audi A4 1.8T
 130,987 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-698-XXXX

(click to show)

416-698-0162

Send A Message