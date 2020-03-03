2002 Subaru Legacy

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer

Intermittent rear wiper/washer

Multi-reflector halogen fog lights

4-lamp multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM

6-way pwr driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support

60/40 split folding rear seats

Heated reclining front bucket seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr Heated Mirrors

Pwr windows Safety Child safety rear door locks

Side-impact door beams

Front & rear crumple zones Powertrain 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Exterior P225/60R16 all-season tires Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna

Additional Features Collapsible steering column

front door courtesy lights

Front map lights

Dual front & rear cup holders

Driver & front passenger side-impact SRS airbags

64 litre fuel tank

Cargo area tie-downs

(3) rear headrests

Ring-shaped reinforced frame

Driver & front passenger SRS airbags

Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob

Woodgrain patterned interior trim

3-point rear seats belts-inc: ALR/ELR at all positions

Child seat safety anchors

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Viscous limited-slip rear differential

2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally-opposed 4-cylinder engine

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated) w/front twin piston calipers

Speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters & height- adjustable shoulder belt anchors

Dual pwr moonroofs w/tilt-up feature

Sport roof rack rails w/cross bars

12-volt accessory pwr outlets in dash & cargo area

AM/FM weatherband stereo w/cassette & CD-inc: digital clock, (8) speakers

Instrumentation-inc: tachomter, dual trip odometer, outside temperature

16" alloy wheels w/gold trim

Distributorless electronic ignition system w/platinum spark plugs

HD raised 4-wheel fully independent suspension-inc: front MacPherson struts w/coil springs, rear multi-link w/coil springs

