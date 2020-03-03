2002 Subaru Legacy

- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
- Intermittent rear wiper/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
- 4-lamp multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
- Seating
- LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- 6-way pwr driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support
- 60/40 split folding rear seats
- Heated reclining front bucket seats
- Windows
- Power Options
- Pwr Heated Mirrors
- Pwr windows
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Side-impact door beams
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Powertrain
- 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Exterior
- P225/60R16 all-season tires
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Collapsible steering column
- front door courtesy lights
- Front map lights
- Dual front & rear cup holders
- Driver & front passenger side-impact SRS airbags
- 64 litre fuel tank
- Cargo area tie-downs
- (3) rear headrests
- Ring-shaped reinforced frame
- Driver & front passenger SRS airbags
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
- Woodgrain patterned interior trim
- 3-point rear seats belts-inc: ALR/ELR at all positions
- Child seat safety anchors
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Viscous limited-slip rear differential
- 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally-opposed 4-cylinder engine
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated) w/front twin piston calipers
- Speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
- 3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters & height- adjustable shoulder belt anchors
- Dual pwr moonroofs w/tilt-up feature
- Sport roof rack rails w/cross bars
- 12-volt accessory pwr outlets in dash & cargo area
- AM/FM weatherband stereo w/cassette & CD-inc: digital clock, (8) speakers
- Instrumentation-inc: tachomter, dual trip odometer, outside temperature
- 16" alloy wheels w/gold trim
- Distributorless electronic ignition system w/platinum spark plugs
- HD raised 4-wheel fully independent suspension-inc: front MacPherson struts w/coil springs, rear multi-link w/coil springs
