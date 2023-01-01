Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Camry

265,576 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Camry

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
265,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067379
  • Stock #: N83033A
  • VIN: JTDBE32K420102480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N83033A
  • Mileage 265,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Desert Sand Mica 2002 Toyota Camry LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC


Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2008 Toyota Tundra
420,009 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna 7...
 62,059 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra
72,489 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory