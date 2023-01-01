Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Camry

152,851 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Camry

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

152,851KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487719
  • Stock #: WP20056A
  • VIN: JTDBE32K120036020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WP20056A
  • Mileage 152,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Desert Sand Mica 2002 Toyota Camry LE Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Recent Arrival! *Detailed* *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 128,233 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
CD Player
cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2003 Toyota Corolla
156,548 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic
114,747 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X1
104,168 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory