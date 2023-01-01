$5,295+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2002 Toyota Camry
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$5,295
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9487719
- Stock #: WP20056A
- VIN: JTDBE32K120036020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WP20056A
- Mileage 152,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Desert Sand Mica 2002 Toyota Camry LE Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Recent Arrival! *Detailed* *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 128,233 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.