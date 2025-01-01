Menu
<p>SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 177500 KM1  HIGHLANDER AWD, LEATHER SEAT! POWER</p><p>WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON </p><p>RIMS! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! ALL INDOOR KEPT. RUST PROOFED! NO ANY</p><p>WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! SHIPPERS WELCOME! APPOINTMENT NEEDED </p><p>DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2002 Toyota Highlander

177,500 KM

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Highlander

LEATHER

13168229

2002 Toyota Highlander

LEATHER

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTEHF21A520050640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 177500 KM1  HIGHLANDER AWD, LEATHER SEAT! POWER

WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON 

RIMS! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! ALL INDOOR KEPT. RUST PROOFED! NO ANY

WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! SHIPPERS WELCOME! APPOINTMENT NEEDED 

DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Call Dealer

416-356-8118

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2002 Toyota Highlander