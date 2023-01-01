$2,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2002 Toyota Sienna
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10020825
- Stock #: UP20491A
- VIN: 4T3ZF19C12U488592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Shadow Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Lunar Mist Metallic 2002 Toyota Sienna CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC
Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.