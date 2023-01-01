Menu
2002 Toyota Sienna

239,188 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

239,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10020825
  • Stock #: UP20491A
  • VIN: 4T3ZF19C12U488592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Lunar Mist Metallic 2002 Toyota Sienna CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

cassette player

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

