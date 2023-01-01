Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Volvo C70

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2002 Volvo C70

2002 Volvo C70

Convertible, Leather, Low KM, Automatic, 3/Y Warra

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Volvo C70

Convertible, Leather, Low KM, Automatic, 3/Y Warra

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1693722010
  2. 1693722013
  3. 1693722017
  4. 1693722020
  5. 1693722022
  6. 1693722025
  7. 1693722028
  8. 1693722031
  9. 1693722035
  10. 1693722038
  11. 1693722041
  12. 1693722044
  13. 1693722046
  14. 1693722050
  15. 1693722053
  16. 1693722056
  17. 1693722058
  18. 1693722061
  19. 1693722063
  20. 1693722066
  21. 1693722069
  22. 1693722071
  23. 1693722074
  24. 1693722076
  25. 1693722078
  26. 1693722080
  27. 1693722082
  28. 1693722085
  29. 1693722088
  30. 1693722091
  31. 1693722095
  32. 1693722100
  33. 1693722105
  34. 1693722110
  35. 1693722115
  36. 1693722121
  37. 1693722125
  38. 1693722130
  39. 1693722135
  40. 1693722140
  41. 1693722145
  42. 1693722150
  43. 1693722155
  44. 1693722160
  45. 1693722167
  46. 1693722172
  47. 1693722177
  48. 1693722182
  49. 1693722188
  50. 1693722193
  51. 1693722197
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10379019
  • VIN: YV1NC56D12J029146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

---    Fully certified  

---    Convertible,      --   Leather,    --- Low KM

--      Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2012 Honda CR-V Tour...
 235,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD, Lea...
 177,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 285,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory