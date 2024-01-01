$7,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Audi TT
MANUAL ROADSTER
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CONVERTIBLE! MANUAL! VERY RARE! ROADSTER! QUATTRO! ICE COLD A/C! BRAND NEW
TOP JUST INSTALLED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! PREVIOUS US
VEHICLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118