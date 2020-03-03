2003 BMW 5 Series

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2
2003 BMW 525i/ Automatic Only 136000 Kilometers. No Accidents Very Clean Vehicle. Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Seats Sunroof. Alloy wheels. Power windows and locks key less entry AC . Very clean Vehicle No Rust Nice Condition. $3995 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification included the Asking Price. $3995 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification included Price. No Email Please. Call:4169970824 . Zaki Auto
