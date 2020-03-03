Menu
2003 BMW 5 Series

2003 BMW 5 Series

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744587
  • VIN: WBADT43443G032764
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2003 BMW 525i/ Automatic Only 136000 Kilometers. No Accidents Very Clean Vehicle. Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Seats Sunroof. Alloy wheels. Power windows and locks key less entry AC . Very clean Vehicle No Rust Nice Condition. $3995 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification included the Asking Price. $3995 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification included Price. No Email Please. Call:4169970824 . Zaki Auto
3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

