2003 Chevrolet Corvette

<p><strong>Raw Muscle. Precision Engineering. No Apologies.</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p>Unleash the beast. The 2003 Corvette Z06 Fixed Roof Coupe (FRC) isnt just a sports car, its a full-throttle, tire-<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750371332956_303891975757586 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>shredding, heart-pounding experience engineered for purists who demand power and control in its rawest form.</p><p><br></p><p>Finished in stunning <em>Electron Blue Metallic</em> over black leather, this Z06 is a visual punch to the face. Under the hood: a 5.7L LS V8, roaring out <strong>405 horsepower</strong> and <strong>400 lb-ft of torque</strong>, catapulting you from 0-60 mph in just <strong>3.9 seconds</strong>. Mated to a crisp 6-speed manual transmission, every gear change is a direct shot of adrenaline. Redline? 6,500 RPM. Top speed? North of <strong>170 mph</strong>. Curb weight? A lean, mean <strong>3,118 lbs</strong>. Purpose built with a fixed roof chassis for maximum rigidity, track-tuned FE4 suspension, aggressive gearing, titanium exhaust. This isnt a grand tourer. Its a weapon.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Z06. No roof to drop. No excuses. Just raw American fury.</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p>If youre looking for the <em>ultimate</em> front-engine, rear-wheel-drive driving machine, lightweight, loud, analog, this is it!</p><p><br><p>Welcome to the apex of C5 performance. Welcome to the legend.</p><p><br>**This is the one you <em>drive</em>, not just admire. And its priced to sell not to sit. Serious machine. Serious buyers. Lets go!</p><p><br></p><p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S</p><p>SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><p><br></p><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p></p></p>

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

96,134 KM

$31,777

+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
96,134KM
VIN 1G1YY12S835106244

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-204
  • Mileage 96,134 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
coin holder
ashtray
Theft-deterrent system

Rear Wheel Drive
18.0 gallon fuel tank

antenna
SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE

Power

Console

HEATED

Air Bags
air bag

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Wheels
DUAL-ZONE
5-SPOKE
trunk
Driver & front passenger
Cooler
courtesy
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
Roof
engine RPM
headlamps
fascia
Front
Interior
Intermittent
Titanium
floor
steering column
Limited Slip
Floormats
Carpeted
Lighting
Instrumentation
paint
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Tires
front passenger
3.42 ratio
Axle
Theft-deterrent alarm system
Mirror
inside rearview
Frame
Tire Sealant & Inflator Kit
Wipers
halogen
rear-window
frontal
fixed
Engine access
body-color
leather-wrapped rim
PASS-Key II
outside rearview
shut-off switch
Solar-Ray light tinted
analog
driver & right front passenger
uniframe-inc: corrosion-resistant coating
basecoat/clearcoat
Induction system
outside air
front grille inserts
Rocker duct
functional rear brake cooling
power-operated retractable
lockable-inc: integral cupholder
auxiliary power outlet & cassette/CD storage
Tilt-Wheel-inc: (NK4) Steering wheel
electronic-inc: Driver Information Center
Head-Up Display-inc: digital readouts for vehicle speed
a performance up-shift guide for the 6-speed manual transmission
& readings from key gauges including water temperature
oil pressure & fuel
power-inc: driver & passenger express-down
electronic w/set & resume speed-inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster
remote-inc: panic button & trunk/hatch release
rear-inc: remote release
electric-inc: front & side window outlets
automatic-inc: individual climate settings for driver & right front passenger
automatic climate control & outside temperature display
Bose speaker & amplifier system
fixed-mast
manual day/night-inc: dual reading lights
cargo console & glovebox
Storage-inc: lockable glovebox
center console & 3 rear compartments
5.7L LS6 V8 SFI (405 HP [302.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm
400 lb.-ft. [540.0 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
rear opening hood-inc: underhood lamp
4-wheel independent-inc: transverse fiberglass leaf springs
Z06 Performance Handling Package-inc: stiffer springs
larger stabilizer bar & shock valving
front P265/40ZR17
non-EMT
P295/35ZR18
Z06-specific aluminum 17 x 9.5 (43.2 cm x 24.1 cm)
front & 18 x 10.5 (45.7 cm x 26.7 cm)
Exhaust outlets
chrome-plated tips

