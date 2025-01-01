$31,777+ taxes & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06-FRC-6 SPEED-CERTIFIED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-204
- Mileage 96,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Raw Muscle. Precision Engineering. No Apologies.
Unleash the beast. The 2003 Corvette Z06 Fixed Roof Coupe (FRC) isnt just a sports car, its a full-throttle, tire-shredding, heart-pounding experience engineered for purists who demand power and control in its rawest form.
Finished in stunning Electron Blue Metallic over black leather, this Z06 is a visual punch to the face. Under the hood: a 5.7L LS V8, roaring out 405 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, catapulting you from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. Mated to a crisp 6-speed manual transmission, every gear change is a direct shot of adrenaline. Redline? 6,500 RPM. Top speed? North of 170 mph. Curb weight? A lean, mean 3,118 lbs. Purpose built with a fixed roof chassis for maximum rigidity, track-tuned FE4 suspension, aggressive gearing, titanium exhaust. This isnt a grand tourer. Its a weapon.
Z06. No roof to drop. No excuses. Just raw American fury.
If you're looking for the ultimate front-engine, rear-wheel-drive driving machine, lightweight, loud, analog, this is it!
Welcome to the apex of C5 performance. Welcome to the legend.
**This is the one you drive, not just admire. And it's priced to sell not to sit. Serious machine. Serious buyers. Let's go!
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
