2003 Chevrolet Corvette
50TH ANNIVERSARY-CONVERTIBLE-6 SPEED MANUAL
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-203
- Mileage 168,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Want a Corvette without breaking the bank? This is the one for you.
A true milestone in American performancE. The 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition. Celebrating half a century of heritage, this drop top classic is a perfect combination of pedigree, style, and sheer driving pleasure.
Finished in elegant Speedway White over a Light Oak interior with a matching soft convertible top, this Corvette captures the essence of summer cruising with unmistakable flair. Under the hood lies the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8, paired with a crisp 6-speed manual transmission that puts pure control in your hands.
The iconic pop-up headlights, polished aluminum wheels, and heads-up display remind you that this is a drivers car. Purposeful yet refined.
Turn the key, drop the top, and discover why after 50 years, the Corvette still defines what a sports car should be. A collector-worthy classic made to be driven. Pound for pound, it remains one of the best sports cars ever made. Summer is calling.
Vehicle Features
