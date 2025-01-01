Menu
Want a Corvette without breaking the bank? This is the one for you.

A true milestone in American performancE. The 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition. Celebrating half a century of heritage, this drop top classic is a perfect combination of pedigree, style, and sheer driving pleasure.

Finished in elegant Speedway White over a Light Oak interior with a matching soft convertible top, this Corvette captures the essence of summer cruising with unmistakable flair. Under the hood lies the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8, paired with a crisp 6-speed manual transmission that puts pure control in your hands.

The iconic pop-up headlights, polished aluminum wheels, and heads-up display remind you that this is a drivers car. Purposeful yet refined. 

Turn the key, drop the top, and discover why after 50 years, the Corvette still defines what a sports car should be. A collector-worthy classic made to be driven. Pound for pound, it remains one of the best sports cars ever made. Summer is calling.

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

168,015 KM

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Corvette

50TH ANNIVERSARY-CONVERTIBLE-6 SPEED MANUAL

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

50TH ANNIVERSARY-CONVERTIBLE-6 SPEED MANUAL

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

168,015KM
VIN 1G1YY32GX35123649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 168,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Want a Corvette without breaking the bank? This is the one for you.


A true milestone in American performancE. The 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition. Celebrating half a century of heritage, this drop top classic is a perfect combination of pedigree, style, and sheer driving pleasure.


Finished in elegant Speedway White over a Light Oak interior with a matching soft convertible top, this Corvette captures the essence of summer cruising with unmistakable flair. Under the hood lies the legendary 5.7L LS1 V8, paired with a crisp 6-speed manual transmission that puts pure control in your hands.


The iconic pop-up headlights, polished aluminum wheels, and heads-up display remind you that this is a drivers car. Purposeful yet refined. 


Turn the key, drop the top, and discover why after 50 years, the Corvette still defines what a sports car should be. A collector-worthy classic made to be driven. Pound for pound, it remains one of the best sports cars ever made. Summer is calling.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Cargo Net
Auxiliary pwr point
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Pwr fuel filler door release
Courtesy cargo lamp
PASS-key theft deterrent system

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Battery rundown protection
70 litre fuel tank

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower anchors and top tethers for children (LATCH)
Interior emergency trunk release handle

Convenience

Cup Holder
Cruise control w/resume speed

Exterior

Solar-Ray tinted glass
Front fog lamps
Variable intermittent wet-arm windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose (6) speaker system

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
voltmeter
coin tray
lighter
Transmission Fluid Cooler
fuel gauge
Front body-colour license plate bracket w/beauty frame
Day/night auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Underhood courtesy lamp
Ash cup
transmission fluid temp
Pwr-operated retractable halogen headlamps w/auto light control
Electronic dual zone air conditioning
Security system w/vehicle content theft horn alarm
4-wheel double-wishbone independent suspension
Rear opening hood for easy engine access
Speed sensitive variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual frontal airbags w/passenger-side suppression switch
5.7L (350) SPFI V8 aluminum engine
2.73 rear axle ratio
P245/45ZR17 Run Flat extended mobility front tires
P275/40ZR18 Run Flat extended mobility rear tires
Aluminized stainless steel exhaust w/chrome quad outlets
Manual folding insulated convertible top w/rear glass window
Dual body-colour pwr heated folding mirrors w/auto-dimming feature
Leather-wrapped manual tilt/pwr telescopic sport steering wheel
Rear-mounted pwr antenna
fuel door lock
integral armrest
Memory pkg-inc: memory of exterior mirror positions
radio/HVAC/pwr driver seat settings
Multi-language driver info centre-inc: display of oil pressure/temp
battery voltage
instant/avg fuel use
Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer
Centre console-inc: locking illuminated storage compartment

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2003 Chevrolet Corvette