2003 Chevrolet Corvette

16,032 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

50TH ANNIVERSARY, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, HUD, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,032KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6860106
  • Stock #: PC6753
  • VIN: 1G1YY32GX35112313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6753
  • Mileage 16,032 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION | CONVERTIBLE | ONLY 3600KM | 350 HP V8 | MANUAL | SHORT SHIFT KIT | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE AUDIO | POWER WINDOWS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Chevrolet Corvette is a true American icon, paving the way for muscle cars since the 1950s. Featuring a powerful 5.7L LS1 V8 engine producing 350 Horsepower 360 lb-ft of torque to the Rear Wheel. This vehicle can do 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. Driving enthusiasts will absolutely love the 6-Speed Manual Transmission and this also has recieved a short shit kit transmission. Not only this is Covertte has low milage, only 3600 Kilometers, this is alos the Special 50th Anniversary Edition model. This model recieved at that time state of the art magnetic suspension. By selecting the drive mode the schock absorbers would change their stiffness to fit either casual drving in the city or more enthusiastic driving on track.







This model is also a Covertible which makes it that more appealing. The Exterior is in beautiful Blue Colour and Dark soft-top roof. The Interior is in Black colour with Black Leather Seats. The seats are powered and have memory function. If you will not want to enjoy the sound of the naturally aspirated V8 you will enjoy the crisp Bose sound system. For an added driving extra you will always see your speed and RPMs on the windscreen because of the Heads Up Display.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
Center Console
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Upholstery: Leather
Trunk release
Run flat tires
Radio: AM/FM
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Side mirrors: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Passenger seat power adjustments
Front seat type: sport bucket
Wheel diameter: 18 inch
Antenna type: power
Window defogger: rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

