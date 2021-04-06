+ taxes & licensing
2003 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION | CONVERTIBLE | ONLY 3600KM | 350 HP V8 | MANUAL | SHORT SHIFT KIT | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE AUDIO | POWER WINDOWS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Chevrolet Corvette is a true American icon, paving the way for muscle cars since the 1950s. Featuring a powerful 5.7L LS1 V8 engine producing 350 Horsepower 360 lb-ft of torque to the Rear Wheel. This vehicle can do 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. Driving enthusiasts will absolutely love the 6-Speed Manual Transmission and this also has recieved a short shit kit transmission. Not only this is Covertte has low milage, only 3600 Kilometers, this is alos the Special 50th Anniversary Edition model. This model recieved at that time state of the art magnetic suspension. By selecting the drive mode the schock absorbers would change their stiffness to fit either casual drving in the city or more enthusiastic driving on track.
This model is also a Covertible which makes it that more appealing. The Exterior is in beautiful Blue Colour and Dark soft-top roof. The Interior is in Black colour with Black Leather Seats. The seats are powered and have memory function. If you will not want to enjoy the sound of the naturally aspirated V8 you will enjoy the crisp Bose sound system. For an added driving extra you will always see your speed and RPMs on the windscreen because of the Heads Up Display.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
