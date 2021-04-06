2003 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6860106

6860106 Stock #: PC6753

PC6753 VIN: 1G1YY32GX35112313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6753

Mileage 16,032 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock Center Console Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Powertrain 6-Speed Manual Transmission Seating Upholstery: Leather Additional Features Trunk release Run flat tires Radio: AM/FM ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Driver seat power adjustments Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Side mirrors: heated In-Dash CD: single disc Shift knob trim: leather Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: Bose Passenger seat power adjustments Front seat type: sport bucket Wheel diameter: 18 inch Antenna type: power Window defogger: rear Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

