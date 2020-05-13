Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Ram 1500

2003 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 316,929KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5010915
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

4x4,Auto,4DR,Leather,Alloy Wheels,Power windows,Power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac,alarm,new car trade!

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS, THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS IS , AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

www.mapleccars.ca

416-438-3934

info@maplecars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple C Cars

2010 Mazda CX-7
 215,496 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac G6 GT
 194,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Envoy
 272,169 KM
$2,888 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-0578

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory