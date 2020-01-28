Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

EX

2003 Honda CR-V

EX

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604775
  • VIN: JHLRD78973C818791
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, Fully CERTIFIED, EX, AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Automatic, No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! Excellent running, up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available, Welcome for test drive today !!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

Please call @ 416 398 5959  .....>.........>......>..............>...........>........................


FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE.......>.................>.................>......>..............>......>................>......

 

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.....>...........>......>......>.....>........>.....


We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch , Le-Page is off of Keel south of Finch. Just look for New Walmart turn in to Le-Page 

we're the first big lot in your left-side.....>........>......>.........>......>................>.......


Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see Poster Contact Information on the right upper side of this page.....>.................>.......>...................>.......>........................>..................


Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, all kind of 4 door sedan or family mover safe and saves you a lot, try us and get a huge benefit of our guaranteed deal and warranty for reconditioned safe used cars .......>...>.......>........>....................>.......


 FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - HAGGLE FREE - 

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY  ...>.....>......>.......>.......>.........>.......>..............>.....

  


 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

