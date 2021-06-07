Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

320,200 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

EX ~ LEATHER ~ SUNROOF

EX ~ LEATHER ~ SUNROOF

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

320,200KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261319
  • Stock #: 26062102
  • VIN: jhlrd78973c815776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 320,200 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE ADVANTAGE ~ Vehicle been sold AS IS. (This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.). No extra fees. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele St. #19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 416-913-3469

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

