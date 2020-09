2003 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rack Auto-Off Headlights Convenience HomeLink Garage Door Opener Compact Spare Tire Map Light Carpeted floor mats Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Safety Dual Front Airbags (SRS) Side-impact door beams Child-proof rear door locks Powertrain 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Seating 60/40 split 3rd row bench seat Trim Body-coloured 8-KPH bumpers

Additional Features BEVERAGE HOLDERS LATCH SYSTEM Knee bolster Front/rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage 4-wheel drive Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated) Driver & front passenger side airbags Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Rear bumper step Body-coloured pwr heated mirrors Rear floor storage box Air conditioning w/micron air-filtration system Digital instrumentation Leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel 16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels Leather trimmed interior 8-kph impact absorbing bumpers Body-coloured spray-type washer nozzles 60/40 split 2nd row bench seat Front centre console w/armrest & locking storage compartment Second-row centre armrest w/beverage holders & activity tray Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & key-off operation Cruise control w/steering-wheel mounted controls Centre storage console w/sliding lid & map pockets 72.7 litre fuel tank Toe-control link independent strut front suspension AM/FM stereo w/CD, cassette player-inc: clock, steering-wheel controls Rear cargo area light, net, hooks & tie downs 3.5L (212) SOHC 24-valve 6-cyl VTEC aluminum alloy LEV-certified engine Multi-link w/trailing arm rear suspension Multi-port programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) P235/70R16 SBR all-season tires Pre-wired for trailer hitch Torque converter & grade logic programming 3-point seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters

