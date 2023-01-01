Menu
2003 Honda S2000

66,085 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402296
  • VIN: JHMAP11473T800111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # A20956A
  • Mileage 66,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't Miss This One! Grand Prix White 2003 Honda S2000! Wow Original Low Km / Leather / Invidia exhaust system / Invidia Cold Air Intake / RPF1 Rims / Michelin Pilot Sport Tires / Tien Coilovers / Xenon Headlights And Much More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

