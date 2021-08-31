Menu
2003 Jeep TJ

114,020 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

2003 Jeep TJ

2003 Jeep TJ

Sahara

2003 Jeep TJ

Sahara

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7806258
  • Stock #: 10298
  • VIN: 1J4FA59S33P322405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,020 KM

Vehicle Description

10 day trip permits available when buying vehicles as-is
NEW PLATE AND 10 DAY STICKER = $74

OWN PLATES AND 10 DAY STICKER = $47

We must state this as per OMVIC law:

These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE ACQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

